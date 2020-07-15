SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 15 July 2020

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize, SA Minister of Health released the latest Covid-19 statistics last night.

A cumulative total of 298 292 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported with 10 496 new cases identified.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 14 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 53959 18,1 Free State 5973 2,0 Gauteng 107070 35,9 KwaZulu-Natal 30587 10,3 Limpopo 3458 1,2 Mpumalanga 4576 1,5 North West 10784 3,6 Northern Cape 1579 0,5 Western Cape 80199 26,9 Unknown 107 0,0 Total 298292 100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 232 738 with 38 114 new tests conducted since the last report

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 174 COVID-19 related deaths- 4 from Northern Cape, 27 from KwaZulu- Natal, 17 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 82 from Gauteng Province.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4 346

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 146 279, which translates to a recovery rate of 49%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 726 34706 Free State 35 746 Gauteng 726 36146 KwaZulu-Natal 313 7521 Limpopo 33 1147 Mpumalanga 33 1179 North West 36 2575 Northern Cape 15 503 Western Cape 2429 61756 Total 4346 146279

