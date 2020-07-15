SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 15 July 2020

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize, SA Minister of Health released the latest Covid-19 statistics last night.
A cumulative total of 298 292 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported with 10 496 new cases identified.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 14 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|53959
|18,1
|Free State
|5973
|2,0
|Gauteng
|107070
|35,9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|30587
|10,3
|Limpopo
|3458
|1,2
|Mpumalanga
|4576
|1,5
|North West
|10784
|3,6
|Northern Cape
|1579
|0,5
|Western Cape
|80199
|26,9
|Unknown
|107
|0,0
|Total
|298292
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 232 738 with 38 114 new tests conducted since the last report
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 174 COVID-19 related deaths- 4 from Northern Cape, 27 from KwaZulu- Natal, 17 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 82 from Gauteng Province.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4 346
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased
The number of recoveries is 146 279, which translates to a recovery rate of 49%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|726
|34706
|Free State
|35
|746
|Gauteng
|726
|36146
|KwaZulu-Natal
|313
|7521
|Limpopo
|33
|1147
|Mpumalanga
|33
|1179
|North West
|36
|2575
|Northern Cape
|15
|503
|Western Cape
|2429
|61756
|Total
|4346
|146279
