Death of respected BCM speaker should dispel Covid-19 stigma, premier says

At the time of writing on Friday, there were 57,186 confirmed coronavirus cases in the province and 39,865 recoveries.

As he was described throughout the week by ANC and opposition party leaders, Mabuyane said Mtsi was the “epitome” of what a public servant should be.

“He had all the hallmarks of what a revolutionary is.

“He was a servant of the masses through and through.

“He was always trying his best to solve the problems of our people.

“He dies while we have a challenge of finding people like him.

“He was never in the struggle for a self-serving agenda.

“He leaves with his integrity still intact,” he said.

While most knew Mtsi as a politician, his children spoke highly of him as a father.

His son, Thobela, recalled how when he was eight years old, instead of his father being overprotective when he had just been beaten by a peer, he had gently applied petroleum jelly on his face like boxers do in between rounds — and told him to go back and win round two.

“He taught me that he won’t always be around and I will have to be strong and learn to fight my own battles,” he said to soft laughter from mourners.

The funeral was a subdued ceremony, with strict physical distance observed as people sat at least 2m apart, while speakers stuck to limited time when at the podium.