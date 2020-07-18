Schools prepare for possible closure

Pressure is mounting on the department of basic education to close schools.

This follows the nationwide call from education unions and experts who have cited the increase in Covid-19 infections at schools as the main reason to keep them closed.

This week, after meeting with the Council of Education Ministers, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said her engagements with various education stakeholders would inform her submission to the cabinet at the weekend.

Against this backdrop, many schools in the Buffalo City Metro cautioned parents of an “imminent closure” and advised pupils to take their learning resources home on Friday.

DispatchLIVE saw letters from Cambridge Primary and Selborne Primary which said school management was prepared for whatever decision Motshekga would take on the closure of schools.

Parents from St Anne’s, Hudson and George Randall Primary said their children had been told to take all stationery home on Friday, “just in case”.