Courts thwart King Zwelithini’s trust’s attempt to control land

An attempt by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Ingonyama Trust to take control of thousands of hectares of land worth almost R1bn, which was awarded to several communities in the greater Mthonjaneni (Melmoth) area as land restitution, has been thwarted by the courts.

A claim for about 9,000 hectares of farmland in KwaZulu-Natal was first lodged in 1998 by the Emakhasaneni, Entembeni, Mthonjaneni and Isizwe sakwa Dludla communities, reports GroundUp. It took almost 10 years before their claims entered the court system and another 10 before a settlement agreement was reached between farmers and the communities and made an order in the Land Claims Court.

But on the eve of the settlement in November 2018, the Ingonyama Trust, which represents the interests and landholding of Zwelithini’s three million hectares of land, almost 30% of the province, launched an application to intervene, asking the court to order that the land be transferred to it “to be held for the benefit of the respective communities”.

Up until then the trust had been cited as a “defendant” because some of the land under claim belonged to it.

But this land ultimately fell out of the claim, and it was then that the trust intervened.