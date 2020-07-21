Eastern Cape premier welcomes SANDF nurses to Cecilia Makiwane

Dr David Stead, head of the division of infectious diseases at Cecilia Makiwane, told DispatchLIVE on Monday that damning allegations made by two nurses were “far from the truth”.

“Most of the staff are working with dedication and personal sacrifice for the good of patients,” Stead said.

“I’m very sorry for what was expressed by the nurse. She was obviously under great distress and sadly there have been staff deaths at CMH because of Covid-19, which is extremely distressing.”

Stead said the “situation on the ground is bit more hopeful” following the return of healthcare workers from quarantine.

Stead could not provide DispatchLIVE with the correct figures of how many nurses had died from Covid-19 related complications at Cecilia Makiwane.

“I understand that you were given the wrong figures by the department, but we can’t release those numbers. It’s only the department that can give you the numbers,” he said.

“We’ve had large numbers of staff in all categories infected, but many of them are recovering and coming back to work now. Initially we’ve had wards and units closing for various periods of time because staff were sick or on strike. Fortunately there’s been a change of attitude from the staff, which has been really encouraging.

“As a facility we are just hoping to keep ahead of the increased demand and we’re concerned that the numbers are still expected to go up significantly. We are trying to get oxygen in all the wards so that we can expand as the numbers keep going up. If you are having any signs of severity, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, dizziness, please seek healthcare because there is help available. Hospitals aren’t collapsing in our district, and Covid-19 is not a death sentence.”