Mihlali on confronting a cheating partner and being taken for a fool

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase has opened up on Twitter about the moment she realised that her partner was cheating.

Though she is usually very private about her love life, the star shared with fans how she had confronted her boyfriend after suspecting that he was playing the field.

Responding to one follower’s question about going through a guy’s stuff after spending the night, Mihlali explained that she wasn’t snooping but stumbled upon lipstick stains on the mouthwash bottle and make-up on the towel.