Just scrap the season and declare it null and void‚ suggests Swallows FC

“But we’re not going to support anything that says other teams must sit and watch and then Ajax must go to the PSL.

“The only option if the league cannot continue is that the league must just cancel‚ no one gets anything. It’s like we’ve never played and we start the next season from scratch.

“Otherwise we’re going to have legal challenges all over the place. So it’s going to be a big problem. So the only option if we cannot resume is to stop the season like nothing ever happened and we start again.

“As some members mentioned in our last board of governors (BoG) meeting‚ the best thing is now to cancel this season and prepare properly for the next season.

“Now if we’re going to continue with this season and immediately we have to prepare for next season‚ it’s not going to work. It’s just going to cost a lot of money that most clubs don’t even have.

“I mean as we speak now there are clubs in the NFD that have even struggled to pay salaries. So how are they going to go to the bubble?

“But not only that‚ there are clubs in the PSL that have cut salaries on the first month of lockdown‚ and we’re almost paying the same salaries depending on the clubs and what you’re fighting for.

“So that R500 000 PSL grant is not even half of our salary bill.”

The next BoG meeting was expected to be held sometime this week where a final decision on the resumption of the season was to be taken.

The PSL had proposed July 18 as the starting date while Safa said play can resume on August 1 if all health and safety protocols have been agreed upon and confirmed.

By Sazi Hadebe – TimesLIVE