Joburg hits 60,000 Covid-19 infections

The casualty section at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto is the first stop for many patients suffering from Covid-19.

Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng is now 139,435, of which 60,424 are in Johannesburg.

This is according to health department statistics released on Wednesday. Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the province had recorded 1,042 fatalities and 73,879 recoveries.

A total of 56,397 contacts were traced after coming into contact with those diagnosed with the virus – of them, 40,467 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms and have been de-isolated.