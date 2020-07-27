Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern

A 23-year KwaZulu-Natal woman, Nokwanda Ndlovu, will soon exchange her civilian clothes for a hospital gown.

This after Nkandla regional magistrate Morne Swanepoel on Monday ruled that the woman be sent to Fort Napier hospital for mental evaluation.

Ndlovu, who was represented by a legal aid lawyer, made a short appearance in the Nkandla regional court on a fraud charge for allegedly posing as a medical intern at a hospital in Nkandla.

The court heard from a report compiled by a psychiatric specialist that Ndlovu had no signs of psychosis, however the psychiatrist could not make a conclusive determination on her mental state as she failed to appear for a second session.