GALLERY: Queensview Park residents stand up against land invasion

Queensview Park residents closed off the access road to Roydon Game Reserve to get the attention of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) mayor Luleka Gubhula, who has been mum about the ongoing land invasions.

An altercation ensued this morning when land invaders started marking sites near fences of some Queensview Park houses, with the area’s residents highlighting the illegality of the activity.

Some residents complained about the possibility of informal structures being erected in the area that would lead to their houses depreciating in value.

The rampant land grabs have proved some sport grounds also being identified as places of residence by those seeking land, with some demarcating sites at the Sandringham Sport Grounds and a soccer field in Newtown, across the road from the Indoor Sports Complex.