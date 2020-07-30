Gauteng health MEC told to take ‘leave of absence’ as PPE scandal unfolds

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has been instructed to take a leave of absence while he is being investigated in connection with the awarding of personal protective equipment to companies linked to his friends.

The decision was taken by the ANC special provincial executive committee which met on Wednesday night.

Masuku, his wife Joburg MMC of group corporate Loyiso Masuku and presidency spokesperson Khusela Sangoni will face the party’s integrity commission to answer to allegations that there were irregularities in how a company owned by Diko’s husband, Royal Bhaca Projects, scored contracts worth more than R100m.

This is a developing story.

By TimesLIVE