Three Eastern Cape women killed after witchcraft accusation

Three women in Embihli village in Sterkspruit were shot dead on Wednesday and a fourth is in hospital in a critical condition, allegedly after being accused of witchcraft.

Senqu Local Municipality mayor Nomvuyo Mposelwa has confirmed this to the DispatchLIVE. “I received the news that three women were shot and killed while a fourth one is critical in hospital after they were accused of witchcraft. These women died as we are left with a few days to Women’s month,” said Mposelwa.