A peeved Komani road user has decided potholes make great holders for potplants.

Today, a man was seen leaving a plant with a label reading & “Moerse Pothole” in a large hole at the intersection of Robinson Road and Shepstone Street between the museum and the Public Gardens.

The disguised man seemed to leave the plant in protest at the now-endemic problem of potholes in town. The humorous gesture may be a message to the municipality about the potholes which create headaches for motorists.