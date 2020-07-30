SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 29 July 2020

As of today, a cumulative total of 471 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 29 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|75872
|16,1
|Free State
|19207
|4,1
|Gauteng
|168369
|35,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|71240
|15,1
|Limpopo
|7840
|1,7
|Mpumalanga
|12442
|2,6
|North West
|18231
|3,9
|Northern Cape
|4135
|0,9
|Western Cape
|93737
|19,9
|Unknown
|50
|0,0
|Total
|471123
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 873 163 with 42 528 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 240 new COVID-19 related deaths: 34 from Eastern Cape, 156 from Gauteng, 27 from KwaZulu Natal, and 23 from Western Cape.
This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7 497.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 297 967 which translates to a recovery rate of 63%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|1579
|62371
|Free State
|154
|2178
|Gauteng
|1836
|105614
|KwaZulu-Natal
|712
|32483
|Limpopo
|67
|3637
|Mpumalanga
|65
|6393
|North West
|72
|7181
|Northern Cape
|29
|1275
|Western Cape
|2983
|76835
|Total
|7497
|297967
Dr. Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health