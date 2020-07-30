SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 29 July 2020

As of today, a cumulative total of 471 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 29 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 75872 16,1 Free State 19207 4,1 Gauteng 168369 35,7 KwaZulu-Natal 71240 15,1 Limpopo 7840 1,7 Mpumalanga 12442 2,6 North West 18231 3,9 Northern Cape 4135 0,9 Western Cape 93737 19,9 Unknown 50 0,0 Total 471123 100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 873 163 with 42 528 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 240 new COVID-19 related deaths: 34 from Eastern Cape, 156 from Gauteng, 27 from KwaZulu Natal, and 23 from Western Cape.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7 497.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 297 967 which translates to a recovery rate of 63%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 1579 62371 Free State 154 2178 Gauteng 1836 105614 KwaZulu-Natal 712 32483 Limpopo 67 3637 Mpumalanga 65 6393 North West 72 7181 Northern Cape 29 1275 Western Cape 2983 76835 Total 7497 297967

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health