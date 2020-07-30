SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 29 July 2020

As of today, a cumulative total of 471 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 29 July 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 75872 16,1
Free State 19207 4,1
Gauteng 168369 35,7
KwaZulu-Natal 71240 15,1
Limpopo 7840 1,7
Mpumalanga 12442 2,6
North West 18231 3,9
Northern Cape 4135 0,9
Western Cape 93737 19,9
Unknown 50 0,0
Total 471123 100,0

 

Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 873 163 with 42 528 new tests conducted since the last report.

 

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 240 new COVID-19 related deaths: 34 from Eastern Cape, 156 from Gauteng, 27 from KwaZulu Natal, and 23 from Western Cape.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7 497.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 297 967 which translates to a recovery rate of 63%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 1579 62371
Free State 154 2178
Gauteng 1836 105614
KwaZulu-Natal 712 32483
Limpopo 67 3637
Mpumalanga 65 6393
North West 72 7181
Northern Cape 29 1275
Western Cape 2983 76835
Total 7497 297967

 

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

