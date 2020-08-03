‘Black is King my a**’ – AKA speaks out on Zim ‘crackdown’

Rapper AKA has vented his frustration about the alleged crackdown on anti-corruption protests in Zimbabwe, adding that too many South Africans are worried about the Black Lives Matter movement overseas to notice the alleged injustice on their own doorstep.

According to AFP, reported by TimesLIVE, police cracked down on protests in the country on Friday, with award-winning novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga among those arrested.

Authorities have banned the demonstrations, which were held on the second anniversary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election, to address alleged state corruption and the country’s collapsing economy.

AKA has always been outspoken on matters about the continent, and took to Twitter on Sunday evening to send love and support to those struggling in Zimbabwe.

“Sending love to the megacy in Zimbabwe. I hope y’all good. I would say, ‘I’m praying for you’ but that’s a bit overdone. I’d rather just say you’re on my mind, and I hope you will be victorious soon.”

The star went on to criticise South Africans who he claimed were too focused on the Black Lives Matter movement overseas to notice the struggles of their neighbours.