‘She was crying like she was in shock’ — grandmother tells court about baby’s alleged rape

The Bhisho high court heard chilling testimony on Monday from a woman who found her 15-month-old granddaughter crying “like she was in shock”.

A 62-year-old Mdantsane man is standing trial for raping the toddler.

He is out on bail.

The woman, the wife of the accused, told judge Belinda Hartle that the child’s nappy had been bloodied when she found her on October 18 2018.

The woman said she had been at home with the child the whole day.

She said she had washed her at about 5pm and found her to be healthy.

Her husband, she said, had fallen asleep in front of the television watching his favourite show, Uzalo.

“I asked him why he slept when the show was on. He said he was tired and wanted to go to bed,” she told the court.