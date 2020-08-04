Sonia Mbele on Norma Gigaba: I had to stand on my own when all I wanted was someone to see me

Veteran actress Sonia Mbele has weighed in on the arrest of Norma Gigaba, after the socialite was detained for allegedly damaging a car her husband had been using.

Norma, wife to former cabinet member Malusi Gigaba, was arrested on Friday night for allegedly damaging a high-end car her husband had borrowed from a friend.

TimesLIVE reported that the mother of two was released from holding cells at Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Saturday after paying R5,000 bail.

The case against Norma, on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, has been postponed to September 14.

The matter is expected to be transferred to the regional court because the amount of damage allegedly caused by her is more than R100,000.

As the incident sparked debate on social media, Sonia took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter. She said that while Norma’s actions may not make sense to most people, she understood where she was coming from.

“It may not make sense to some, but it makes sense to us. When I say ‘us’, I’m talking to and about women who have been through the most! Women who have had to appear sane to those who’ve never been tested nor tried!”

The actress made it clear that she was not supporting any criminal or illegal actions, but explained that, based on personal experience, she knows how it feels when one has to “stand on their own”.

“Listen I’m not condoning anyone, anything or any behaviour. But I know I had to stand on my own when all I needed and wanted was for someone to ‘see me’! Not only my struggles or my faults, but also my pain,” she said.