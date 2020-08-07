Big surge in stock theft during lockdown

“In contrast, there was a decrease in stock theft over the December and January holidays.

“This was ascribed to a multidisciplinary approach, which included patrols by commercial and emerging farmers,” Stevenson said.

“However, during lockdown farm watch patrols were not allowed, and this could be one of the significant reasons for the spike of stock theft over this period.”

He said stock theft remained “extremely high” in the Eastern Cape.

Recently released crime statistics show that, while nationally stock theft has declined by 4.2%, the Eastern Cape has seen an increase of 1%.

“There have been some positive developments, which include the allocation of 33 new vehicles to the stock theft units in the province.

“We also welcome the arrest of 228 individuals in connection [with] stock theft between March 27 and June 22.

“The DA will be monitoring the extent to which these individuals are successfully prosecuted.”