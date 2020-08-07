‘We’re doing 20-something funerals a day’: Small parlours pushed to the limit by Covid-19

“Prior to Covid, we used to have an average of 35 to 45 funerals a week. Last week alone we did 105. We are averaging about 20-something funerals a day.”

This is according to Thabiso Moumakoe, general manager at Tshipi-Noto Funeral Services, which has 33 branches countrywide.

“Operationally, we are totally overstretched. We had never before reached a point where our refrigerators were packed full to capacity,” he said.

Like many smaller funeral parlours and service providers, Tshipi-Noto is being pushed to the limit keeping up with demand. The company, which has been in the business for 18 years, has had to change its business model amid the growing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

While an average funeral costs R16,000, the company said it had been forced to add in more staff and procure PPE. Covid-19 regulations have forced it to rely heavily on other stakeholders, such as cemeteries.