A dozen cops bust for ‘stealing drugs’ smuggled via OR Tambo International

A dozen police officers were arrested by the Hawks on Friday on allegations of corruption involving the theft of drugs at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

They included two warrant officers, six sergeants and four constables who will appear in the Kempton Park regional court on Tuesday.

The bust follows a three-year investigation by the Hawks.

About R1m in cash was allegedly seized at the home of one of the suspects.

“These suspects are reported to have involved themselves in the stealing of drugs at [OR Tambo] during the confiscation from identified drug mules. So far, a total of 20 corruption case dockets have been registered to address the said criminal activities,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

The Hawks will arrest another five police members, one of whom is in quarantine. Three others are expected to hand themselves over and another is still at large.

They will face charges ranging from theft, dealing in drugs to defeating the ends of justice and racketeering.

Meanwhile, 11 Tshwane metro police officers aged between 32 and 49 were also arrested in an early morning raid.

“The arrests of one female and 10 males emanate from an ongoing investigation which began in November 2018 following allegations that the officials demanded and received gratifications from motorists, thereby allowing unroadworthy vehicles and those who commit serious motoring offences on our national roads to go unpunished,” Mogale said.

“Such actions have created lawlessness on our roads, thus leading to road rage at times and serious accidents.”

The traffic officers will appear on Tuesday at the Pretoria, Temba and Hammanskraal magistrate’s courts.

National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the arrests of the SAPS members.

By Namahlubi Jordaan – TimesLIVE