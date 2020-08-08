Covid-19 corruption could end ANC rule, says Tutu foundation

The CEO recalled a warning by Archbishop Emeritus Tutu in 1998 that “there is no way in which you can assume that yesterday’s oppressed will not become tomorrow’s oppressor. We have seen it happen all over the world, and we shouldn’t be surprised if it happens here.”

Kotecha bemoaned the “culture of impunity” around corruption.

“Impunity flourishes in the absence of enforcement. None of the big fish and few little ones ever get caught. The fact that our coronavirus defences have been looted is not a big surprise,” she said.

“SA seems stuck in a generational rut. Corrupt leaders have been tolerated largely out of strong emotional bonds to [the ANC] and its group of exceptional leaders who ultimately prevailed in the long struggle against apartheid.”

The need for new leaders who were less encumbered by the past was “glaringly obvious”. But society as a whole needed to “drag the corrupt from the dark corners they hide in, into the light”.

Kotecha said: “Report the traffic officer asking you for a bribe, report the official who asks for commission when purchasing goods for government, report the company producing substandard goods and services … build a culture of outrage and intolerance.”

By TimesLIVE