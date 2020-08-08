Gauteng premier David Makhura orders lifestyle audits on his 10 MECs

He said the investigation now under way at the department of health by the SIU has led to criminal charges being opened against two officials, one of whom has already resigned.

Makhura said criminal cases will be opened where there is evidence while the investigations are still ongoing in the department of health.

He said that the head of that department has started disciplinary action against the implicated official who was still employed by the department.

“The SIU is making headway in this investigation concerning Covid-19 procurement in Gauteng … they have been able to identify that there is a need to open criminal cases based on the evidence of the work which they have done so far,” said Makhura.

He said that the two officials have allegedly been central to what he called a “large-scale grand corruption”.

Makhura said his government does not want to lose more money or see more corruption in his government. He said the SIU would be pursuing companies implicated in corruption at the department.

By Aphiwe De Klerk – TimesLIVE