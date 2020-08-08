‘It’s an important first step,’ says Guardiola as Man City ease past Real

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City delivered a statement performance to move past Real Madrid and into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday, putting aside questions about their mettle in Europe’s top competition.

Under Guardiola, City have fallen short in the knockout stage, allowing games to run away from them in losses to Tottenham, Liverpool and Monaco in the past three seasons.

But in both the 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in February and in this victory by the same scoreline at an empty Etihad, City showed a maturity and control that suggests they may be ready for a real challenge this season.

Olympique Lyonnais are next up on August 15 in Lisbon and on this form City will start as favourites to reach the competition’s semifinals for only the second time.

While City showed the kind of focus and discipline that had helped Real to three Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane, the Spaniards were undone with the sort of sloppy defending that has cost Guardiola’s men in the past.

Twice Raphael Varane gave the ball away inside his box to gift City goals — the first created by Gabriel Jesus for Raheem Sterling and the second finished by the Brazilian.