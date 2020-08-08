Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football,” it added.

Sarri was hired to give Juventus a more flamboyant edge but struggled to impose his so-called “Sarri-ball” high-tempo passing game on the Turin side.

He had been under pressure since his side lost to Napoli on penalties in the final of the Coppa Italia in June.

His dismissal highlights the huge, and many say unreasonable, expectations at Europe’s biggest clubs.

Juventus have become so dominant in Serie A in the last decade that winning the domestic league is regarded as almost an obligation, while the Champions League – which the club have not won since 1996 – is regarded as their main target.

Sarri, who never played football professionally, began coaching amateur teams back in the 1990s, managing to combine his hobby with a banking career that took him to the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

He coached 16 different sides in the lower division of the Italian league before reaching Serie A with Empoli in 2014.

Known as “Mr 33” because he reputedly thought up 33 different plans for setpieces, Sarri joined Napoli in 2016 and turned them into the side most likely to threaten Juve’s dominance.

He then spent one season at Chelsea, winning the Europa League with the London side, before joining Juventus.

By Reuters