Ndabeni-Abrahams responds to uproar over image of old man ‘kneeling’ before her

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams claims the picture of an old man kneeling before her was misinterpreted as the man is disabled and cannot walk.

The pictures which have sparked an uproar on social media, especially Twitter, show the man seemingly kneeling before Ndabeni-Abrahams in two images, one taken inside a house and the other outside.

When contacted for her side of the story, Ndabeni-Abrahams said the picture was taken around the end of 2018 and that the old man is disabled and can’t walk.

“I was on a programme, handing over Christmas parcels and heard about the man’s story, and I then committed a wheelchair which was later delivered,” Ndabeni-Abrahams told Sowetan Live.