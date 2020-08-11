Girlfriend bludgeoned to death

Nomzamo residents recently picketed outside the Komani magistrate’s Court to oppose bail for a man accused of murdering his wife.

According to one of the picketers, Thozama Mtukwana, the brutal killing of the deceased took place on June 12 when, it is reported, the man handed himself over to the police after hitting his wife on the head with a stone at their home.

“I was one of the first people to arrive at the bloody scene. Apparently there was no altercation between the two and he had planned to kill his wife. We are opposing bail because we fear he might attack someone else,” she said.

Community leader Mnqophiso Naye said he was one of the men standing up against gender-based violence. “Community members took a decision to be present in support of the victim when the accused appeared in court. We are here to oppose bail, bearing in mind that we are still dealing with Covid-19. We managed to get 20 people present and adhere to Covid-19 regulations. We appreciate cooperation from the investigating officer and the prosecutor and we are appealing to the state not to grant bail. Therefore, it is important for me to be here as a community leader and as a man, to say ‘not in my name’. Women deserve respect and love.”

Naye further indicated that women in the area were angry, adding that if the state were to release the accused, Nomzamo residents would take the law into their own hands, judging from their anger over the matter. He extended gratitude to area committee members and residents for contributing towards funeral preparations.

Naye said the accused had spoken of his intention to kill the deceased way before this incident happened and that he (the accused) had faced previous murder cases.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni said a suspect was arrested on June 12 for the alleged murder of his partner. “It is alleged that the suspect assaulted his girlfriend using stones and leading to her death. He appeared in the Queenstown magistrate’s court on July 31 for a bail application and was remanded in custody. He will appear again in September,” said Mdleleni.