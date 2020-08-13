Puff and pass: what you need to know about the new proposed dagga laws

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola has published a draft law regulating legal dagga possession in SA, ahead of its submission to parliament.

The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill comes after a Constitutional Court ruling that legalised the personal use and cultivation of dagga in 2018.

Here is what you need to know.

Offences and penalties

The bill deals with personal use by an adult person and proposes maximum jail time of 15 years for anyone who deals in dagga or provides it to a child — someone under 18.

Smoking dagga in public, too close to a window, or in the immediate presence of any non-consenting adult person could lead to a jail sentence of up to two years. Anyone smoking around children can get up to four years in jail.

The draft law defined cannabis as anything that contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), including edibles, oils, and vaping liquid.