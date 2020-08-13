SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering

TimesLIVE understands from two people who attended the meeting on Sunday that the dominant view among directors-general was that the economy had taken a battering and that more sectors should be opened to fire it up again.

“The conversation was that if we don’t open more sectors of the economy, there’s going to be more damage,” said a director-general who asked not to be named.

Another attendee said there were robust discussions about the lockdown and the safest ways to open more sectors. He said workstreams of the directors-general forum had interacted with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), which co-ordinates all security and law enforcement operations in the country, to advise on how best the country could open up more given that infection rates were steadying, and the virus was being contained. NatJoints includes the police, the army, intelligence services and the department of health, among others.

The NCCC met on Tuesday to discuss recommendations from the directors-general and other structures on the way forward. Its decisions have to be endorsed by cabinet.