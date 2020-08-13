Musical chairs with Amatola Water’s CEOs and legal firms

The Amatola Water board has changed its executive management four times in the four months since CEO Vuyo Zitumane was suspended.

Not only have there been four acting CEOs, but there has been an equal number of rotations in the board chair position.

The musical chairs playing out at Amatola Water extends to legal representations.

Three out of four law firms —  two from Gauteng — that were hired to deal with the Zitumane matter have found their services terminated within a month of being appointed.

Zitumane is on precautionary suspension as the water & sanitation department  investigates contracts  that were allegedly awarded irregularly. Her suspension has been extended.

Those who have come and gone as acting CEOs are Nhlanhla Nkosi, Dudu Hlatshwayo and Luyolo Fokazi.

Mpumie Javu is currently acting in the role.

Javu is a former teacher and education specialist with the education department. She has also worked in the Eastern Cape premier’s office as a manager for international relations and protocol.

Buyelwa Sonjica, Phumzile Songo, Max Sirenya and businessman Mzi Malotana have all acted as chairs in the past four months.

Malotana confirmed that he was currently acting CEO. He volunteered that he had never done “any work as the company with the water & sanitation department”.

On May 2, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s office issued a statement saying the minister was placing the Amatola Water board under legal administration.

In the statement, seen by Dispatch, Sisulu said she has tried a variety of interventions to resolve the management and governance issues plaguing Amatola Water.

The board has long been characterised by instability and infighting, which has rendered Amatola Water dysfunctional

“The board has long been characterised by instability and infighting, which has rendered Amatola Water dysfunctional,” the letter says.

She ended the term of the board and a legal administrator was appointed.

Malotana was on the same board that was deemed “dysfunctional”.

Two weeks later, the same board was reinstated, except for Sonjica.

Questions were sent to Amatola Water spokesperson Nosisa Sogayise on Tuesday morning. She requested time until Wednesday to respond but no response had been received by print deadline on Wednesday night.

Malotana referred queries to Sogayise.

Former acting chairperson Songo wrote to her last month to this effect.

Asked about the extension, Zitumane referred the Dispatch to her lawyer, Java Mama.

Mama said they had written to Amatola Water’s lawyers as they wanted a complete charge sheet.

He confirmed they had worked with four law firms since Zitumane was suspended. “A number of law firms have been dealing with this matter,” he said.

Mama said preparations had been made for a hearing that was set down for this month but nothing had happened.The agreed process has not even got out of the starting blocks due to the employer’s nonconformance with the agreed framework

“The agreed process has not even got out of the starting blocks due to the employer’s nonconformance with the agreed framework,”  Mama said.

“Ms Zitumane’s employer enjoys the exclusive right to decide on whether to charge her or not, but does not have monopoly on the disciplinary process itself.”

Last month Sisulu told the National Assembly that the investigation into  Zitumane would be wrapped up in August.

Sisulu not only said that Zitumane had been charged, but also that the Hawks, public protector and National Prosecuting Authority were working together on the investigation.

Mama confirmed that, to date, his client had not been charged with anything.

“The employer, especially when it has the benefit of legal representation, is obliged to honour some basic protocols to the employee, and is not at liberty to play fast and loose about a disciplinary process involving its  employee,” he said.

