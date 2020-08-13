Musical chairs with Amatola Water’s CEOs and legal firms

The Amatola Water board has changed its executive management four times in the four months since CEO Vuyo Zitumane was suspended.

Not only have there been four acting CEOs, but there has been an equal number of rotations in the board chair position.

The musical chairs playing out at Amatola Water extends to legal representations.

Three out of four law firms — two from Gauteng — that were hired to deal with the Zitumane matter have found their services terminated within a month of being appointed.

Zitumane is on precautionary suspension as the water & sanitation department investigates contracts that were allegedly awarded irregularly. Her suspension has been extended.