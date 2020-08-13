Sagging commodity prices will put the brakes on SA’s economic recovery

“As SA we got into this when the economy was already in trouble,” she said.

SA’s economy had been expected to grow at just 0.9% before the pandemic hit. Now, falling US consumer demand would likely see reduced working hours in Asia, which in turn would cause commodity prices to sag.

Some 1,500km of Transnet’s 30,400km of track are dedicated heavy-haul lines carrying iron ore, manganese and coal for export.

To compete, SA would need to become the main transshipment for the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region, said Derby.

“The north-south corridor is our priority,” she said.