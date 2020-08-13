Westville Prison wardens stabbed by prisoners after morning meal

Several prison wardens were stabbed by inmates at Durban’s Westville Prison on Thursday, in what was called a “security-related incident” by the department of correctional services (DCS).

DCS spokesperson Logan Maistry confirmed the incident.

“It is reported that a group of offenders attacked officials with sharpened objects after morning meals had been served. At this stage we can confirm that seven officials and one offender sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention. The situation has been quickly attended to, and working conditions are back to normal.

“An investigation is under way and further details will be provided in due course.”