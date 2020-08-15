Case postponed as former Eastern Cape officials face fraud, theft, and money laundering charges

Two former Eastern Cape government officials and a businessman accused of fraud, theft and money laundering worth R29 million have had their matter postponed.

Former Department of social development officials Stanley Khanyile, Vuyokazi Sogoni and KZN businessman Poovandaren Chetty appeared at the King William’s Town Magistrate Court for charges in connection with contravening the public finance management act, fraud, theft and money laundering involving more than R29 million.

Khanyile was on Friday granted bail of R50, 000, Chetty was granted bail of R200, 000, while Sogoni was granted R20, 000 bail. The three were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation conducted by the Hawks Anti Corruption Task Team and Saps crime intelligence department. According to Investigation officer Nuwal Jacob’s, During the 2015 – 16 financial year the department of social development set aside R42m for capacity building by the National Development Agency in the Eastern Cape.