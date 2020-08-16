IN PICTURES | Final farewell for Bob Mabena

Bob Mabena’s loved ones gathered at a crematorium west of Pretoria on Saturday to bid an emotional final farewell to the radio legend.

Bob died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 51.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions it was an intimate funeral service, which was attended by 50 of Bob’s closest family and friends.

It was an emotionally-charged ceremony as those close to the fallen star spoke about the impact he had on their lives.