Hardest work starts now, says Western Cape premier Alan Winde after SA moves to level 2

“Let’s get to work,” Western Cape premier Alan Winde told residents of the province after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s easing of the Covid-19 lockdown on Saturday.

“Now is the time for us all to pull together and build a stronger, more resilient future for this province,” said Winde, who had spent the last two weeks calling for a revival of economic activity to stave off what he has dubbed a “second pandemic” of poverty, hunger and unemployment.

Winde said midnight on Monday, when the lockdown will be eased to level 2, marked the moment when SA must get back to work.