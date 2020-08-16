US military hands over R6m PPE gift as ambassador decries ‘disappointing’ corruption

“This delivery of life-saving equipment, critically needed here in SA, shows how we can leverage the infrastructure of our strong defence co-operation to further bolster the US support to SA’s ongoing Covid-19 response,” she said.

The procurement of PPE has been mired by a string of corruption scandals with alleged links to political figures, something Marks described as “disappointing”.

Marks said US officials would hand the PPE to the health department, which would escort it to hospitals and health workers.

“The health department has operated with great transparency and full accountability with regard to our previous PPE donations We will continue to be in constant communication with them to ensure that these supplies make it to their destination quickly and safely,” said the ambassador.

She hailed SA’s response to the pandemic and praised President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize.