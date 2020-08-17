AngloGold Ashanti helps preschool

AngloGold Ashanti handed over a renovated early childhood development centre in

Matyhantya village at Cacadu on Mandela Day.

On Friday the mining company also distributed 1 966 sanitary towels at Cacadu and

Lesseyton schools.

The renovated preschool come with two flushing toilets, a computer, study

material, fridge, microwave, burglar bars, new windows, a new ceiling, a

tank, tables and chairs. MTN sponsored the pre-schoolers with 35 backpacks.

AngloGold Ashanti stakeholder engagement manager for labour recruiting area Khaya Magadla said the social and labour plan (SLP) forced mines to have development programmes for the communities the labour force came from.

“The department of mineral resources and energy is the regulator that ensures all

mines comply with the five-year social labour plan. We work closely with

municipalities by focusing on their integrated development plan priorities.”

“The majority of AngloGold workers come from the rural parts of the Eastern Cape.

OR Tambo is our major labour recruiting area followed by Amathole and Chris Hani,

said Magadla.

He said AngloGold Ashanti was Johannesburg-based, with operations in Argentina

Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Mali, the DRC, Ghana and Guinea. In SA they had mines in Carletonville and Klerksdorp.

Magadla added: “We will return to distribute sanitary towels worth R75 000 to Chris

Hani district schools. We are partnering with the department of education and the

Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) to help us identify pupils in need.”

He said their programmes included infrastructure projects like building schools,

science labs and clinics, which also benefited the contractors in the areas in which

they took place. Other programmes were agricultural.

“We are loaning money to SMMEs working with Seda which they return without

interest. The company also assists pupils with English, maths and science extra

lessons to improve results.”

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said: “We are grateful to Anglo for improving the facility

for the children of Matyhantya to have a decent pre-school where they have everything they need. Giving these children basic education will change the standard of living in Matyhantya. We must learn the importance of contributing to improve the

lives of people.”

CHDM mayor Wongama Gela said: “AngloGold Ashanti has many interventions in

Chris Hani, which we greatly appreciate. The sanitary towels will bring back dignity to girls and prevent them missing classes. When the private sector works with the

government it is easy to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Emalahleni Local Municipality mayor Nontombizanele Koni said the premier had

bought a fridge and a microwave for the pre-school. Emalahleni had assisted

with the paving and sand.