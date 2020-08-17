Komani eagerly awaits level 2

Several stores are stocking up in anticipation of what may be a busy day tomorrow as the country officially enters alert level two for the first time.

Previously, banned substances like cigarettes and booze will now be back on the shelves while some formerly barred industries will be back in operation.

While South Africans will be able to indulge in their favourite ‘vices’, some restrictions will still remain in place. Here are some things you will need to know to stay on the right side of the law during level two;

Funerals and religious gatherings remain restricted to 50 people.

Curfew remains between 10pm and 4am.

Liquor sale between Monday and Thursday from 9am till 5pm.