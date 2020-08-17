Music school soon to be a reality in Komani

Members of the Komani Legacy Foundation are excited to start offering music lessons in partnership with Ikhala College, Ezibeleni campus, where they have been offered work space for the music school.

The foundation was established in 2018 by Komani jazz legends and other people interested in music development, for the benefit of generations to come.

Komani jazz veteran Sipho “Dr White” Lisa said the need for artists to come together and form something meaningful had been there since the days he was part of the jazz group, Shockwave, with renowned musician Stompie Mavi.

“In 2009 we established a formal music school and registered it with the committed artists for cultural advancement in Gauteng, but due to hiccups along the way we moved on. The establishment of the legacy foundation was to irritate the itch for music development that has always been there,” Lisa said.

The music school, to imminently begin operation, will offer music lessons from grade one to eight and seeks to register with Unisa for certification.

“We are working to get Unisa on board so that our students can write grade eight final examinations with the institution which will, in turn, issue certificates. All our plans have been delayed due to the pandemic, but we are excited to start classes as soon as everything settles,” said Lisa.

Dr White was honoured at the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture (Dsrac) 6th annual Provincial Arts and Culture Awards for his outstanding contribution to music in the Eastern Cape, in February.

He was also revered at the Chris Hani Jazz Festival last year and boasts receiving an achiever award in traditional music at the Roodepoort International Eisteddfod some years back.

“I feel honoured with every accolade I receive. I did not expect to receive the award from Dsrac, knowing the greats in music who come from this province. I am happy that my contribution to music continues to be recognised in my province.”