Swartwater hosts inaugural Women’s Day tournament

Despite the lockdown there was some sporting action last weekend at Swartwater village where local teams participated at an inaugural Women’s Day netall tournament.

The tournament was held on Saturday with teams from Tabasa, Qumbu, Gova, Mabatshe and Dumdum villages participating, each team using its village name.

A round-robin was played between the teams and the ones with the most wins, Mabatshe and Dumdum, squared off in the final. In the end, Mabatshe took top honours, winning the final with a comprehensive score of 21-0.

Tournament organiser, Zityhiliwe Jidana, said the tournament had been a first of its kind with the aim being to select the best players for a Swartwater netball team.

“We have not had anything like this before. The idea was to form a netball team for Swartwater. We will now be organising competitive matches between our village and other areas. We currently do not have a league, but that is something we want for the future,” she said.

Two teams have now been formed to represent Swartwater, with 10 girls making the junior team while 15 senior players have been selected.

Jidana said she was happy with the turnout and thanked Twizza which sponsored the drinks for the event. “We were very happy with the turnout. We had a lot of support from the community which was something we were not sure of, still being in a pandemic,” she said.

The winning captain, Sethu Majabe said she was happy with her team’s showing. “I am very happy with the way we performed. Five of us were selected for the Swartwater team, so we are very excited.”