WATCH I Freezing cold in Komani  

WATCH: Snow falling gently in Komani this morning Video: SUPPLIED

As snow fell during the early hours of Tuesday morning in Komani the minimum temperature was -1°C and the maximum predicted to be 9ºC.

PE weather forecaster Ayabonga Tshungwana said more snow was expected throughout the day in high lying areas until about 5am tomorrow. “Tomorrow morning most areas in Komani will have frost. The minimum temperature will be 0°C and the maximum 12ºC. ”

WATCH: Snowflakes fell in the Komani CBD this morning Video: SUPPLIED