Lest we forget: Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder remembered a year on

August 24 marks one year since 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and killed at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.

Mrwetyana’s death sparked nationwide outrage and protest, calling for change in SA.

Here is a timeline of the events leading to Mrwetyana’s death.

On August 8, Mrwetyana made her way to the post office in Claremont to inquire about the status of a package she was expecting. The parcel contained clothing items she had purchased online.

On August 16, the parcel arrived at the post office and rapist and murderer Luyanda Botha registered it on the same day.

On August 24, Botha contacted Mrwetyana to inform her the parcel was available for collection.

Upon her arrival, she found Botha alone. He sexually assaulted Mrwetyana before bashing her head in with a scale used to weigh packages. Botha left Mrwetyana’s body in a safe, covered with cushions, a blanket and a jersey.

He returned to the post office on August 25, transported the body to a field in Lingelethu-West, Khayelitsha, and dumped it in a shallow hole, before setting it alight.

Mrwetyana’s body was discovered on August 26.

Since her death, Mrwetyana has become a symbol of the fight against gender-based violence, prompting protests against the plight of women and children in SA.

#AmINext?

Under the banner #AmINext?, women and men across the country banded together when news of Mrwetyana’s disappearance made news, with vigils being held across the country in support of her family and friends.