Three wounded in Eastern Cape weekend shooting

Three people were shot — one in the groin — in Bethelsdorp on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the people, aged 28, 35 and 40, were sitting in a garden in Lentoor Street, Arcadia when shots were fired at them.

“All three sustained gunshot wounds and the 28-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the groin.”

She said the 35-year-old was shot three times in the left arm while the eldest was struck in the leg.

The suspects and motives are unknown at this stage. A case of attempted murder is under investigation