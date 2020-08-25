‘The second surge is waiting to pounce,’ Prof Abdool Karim warns SA

Prof Salim Abdool Karim on Monday night warned that the current decline in the daily number of Covid-19 infections was not an indication that the worst was over yet.

Abdool Karim, chairperson of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee and one of the country’s most esteemed epidemiologists, was speaking during a webinar hosted by the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.

“If we let our guard down or for a short while get complacent about our prevention strategies, our social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing, the second surge is waiting to pounce,” he said.