Eastern Cape ANC leaders to have lifestyle audits

All Eastern Cape ANC provincial and regional executive members will be subjected to a lifestyle audit.

This was announced by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi on Tuesday following a two-day virtual PEC meeting on Sunday and Monday.

In a statement, he said: “The PEC resolved that all PEC and REC members must be subjected to lifestyle audits.

“This must also apply to all serving public representatives such as MPs, MPLs and councillors.

“This decision is in line with the political directives from both secretary-general Ace Magashule and president Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Last week, Magashule gave his colleagues five days to declare their financial interests and pending police investigations.

Magashule had met with provincial secretaries and chairs after the ANC’s national executive committee decided the party’s officials oversee an audit of members facing disciplinary charges.