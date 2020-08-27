Farmers association members picket outside public works offices

Workers from the regional department of public works in Komani were blocked entry to the institution’s premises by members of the Mlungisi Farmers Association, who picketed outside demanding answers from MEC Lubabalo Madikizela earlier this morning.

The association submitted a petition of demands to the office of MEC Madikizela on July 7, when they queried the occupancy on the Two Trees Farm along Fincham’s Neck.

Madikizela was given 14 days to respond to the petition, which the association claims he has not, and prompted them to picket outside the public works regional offices. Full story in The Rep next week.