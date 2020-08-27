Motshekga insists schools were ready to reopen, but opposition doesn’t buy it

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says the government is satisfied that its systems are ready – and have been ready – for the reopening of schools this week.

Motshekga told MPs that the department did everything possible to make sure they prioritise the safety of pupils, teachers and other staff working at schools.

She was participating in a heated parliamentary debate on the phased-in reopening of schools, where opposition parties – both for and against the reopening of schools – criticised the government’s decisions on the handling of basic education as it related to the pandemic.

Motshekga rejected the criticism. “We’ve been burning the midnight oil with our MECs and we are satisfied that the system is ready, and has been ready, for a start,” she said.

“We have endeavoured to do everything in our power that while we rescue the academic year of 2020 we also make sure it is not at all costs. The safety of our children and our educators and workers remain paramount.”