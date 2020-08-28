Life sentence for Eastern Cape woman who hired hitman to murder husband

The Eastern Cape woman found guilty of hiring a hitman to kill her husband was on Friday sentenced to life in prison by the Bhisho High Court.

Nomqondiso Tembu and hitman Simphiwe Wili were each sentenced to spend their rest of their lives behind bars and 13 years for conspiracy to commit murder.

Tembu hired the Cape Town taxi driver to kill her husband for his insurance payouts, and recommended the same hitman to her friend who was going through marital problems,

It was revealed in court on Monday how Tembu, 53, paid R120 000 to Wili, 46, to murder her husband Vusumzi Tembu on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

Vusumzi was a general worker at the Mdantsane magistrate’s court. His body was found with a bullet wound to the head near the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

