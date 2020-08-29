WATCH | Anti-violence protest at parliament erupts in violence

Demonstrations about gender-based violence and farm murders at parliament in Cape Town on Saturday ended with the arrest of about 12 protesters.

Witnesses said about 1,000 women gathered in Roeland Street at 11am, shortly after the first anniversary of the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

“We had been warned that permission for the protest had been denied under lockdown regulations, but hundreds of women turned up anyway,” said one protester.