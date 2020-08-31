Ex-Post Office chair and Jacob Zuma ally dies in hospital with Covid-19

The ANC praised Ngidi for never forgetting his “political home” as he climbed the legal ladder.

“Comrade Ngidi was grounded and immersed in congress movement politics and its tradition from an early age. He also immersed himself in student politics during his tenure at the then University of Durban Westville (University of KwaZulu-Natal), where he was doing his legal studies,” the party said.

“He will be remembered as one of the cadres who selflessly raised his hand to assist in ushering in democracy when the majority of voters were due to vote for the first time in 1994 and had to be inducted in voter education,” the ANC said.

“Mr Ngidi played a crucial role in the transformation of the justice system in SA, and started his political activism from the union movement. He championed many causes during the struggle for liberation, offering his services to the most vulnerable in our society,” said Zikalala.