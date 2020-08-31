Officials help to fix roads

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality councillors invaded the streets of Komani and Mlungisi with the institution’s technical services team as they launched the ‘war on potholes’ programme on taxi routes on Wednesday.

Councillors, including EMLM mayor Luleka Gubula and the portfolio head for the technical services, Noluthando Nqabisa, were seen hands-on, filling potholes with petroleum asphalt to ensure smooth driving for motorists.

Gubula said motorists had complained of the bad roads and that the programme sought to refurbish main roads and routes mostly used by taxis.

“Our main role as councillors is oversight, but today we are here working to encourage the technical services team so they may know we are all together in ensuring the delivery of services to communities.

“Since the approval of our IDP in May, we decided to fix some of the pothole-ridden tar roads. We are launching the programme today with the whole EMLM executive on site and getting their hands dirty. We started in Mlungisi (Pelem Road) because many people are run over by vehicles trying to avoid the potholes.”

Gubula indicated the programme would not only focus on repairing potholes, but would see to the installation of light bulbs in streets lights for the safety of residents.

Nqabisa, whose department is leading the programme, said they were mainly fixing roads that were not included in the budget in this financial year, because those that were, would be repaired starting next month.

“From here we will go to Ezibeleni to do the same thing on taxi routes. However, we already have plans for some roads in the area which a contractor will be working on soon. Another team will work in the central business district because there are many potholes in town. We will not be able to reach all roads that need refurbishment due to financial constraints, but we will cover as much ground as we can with the material we have. We want to fix every route that connects people to the economy in town.”

Nqabisa said the municipality would source more funds to ensure the majority of roads that required refurbishment were fixed.